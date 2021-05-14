Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Stock Price Up 274.8%

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) rose 274.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

