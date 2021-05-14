NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells $1,764,649.02 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 18th, R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,430,276.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $343,471.28.

On Wednesday, March 10th, R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. 1,162,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

