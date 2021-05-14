NAOS Finance Achieves Market Cap of $21.83 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00004884 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 370.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.06 or 0.00620669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00081715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00235919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005280 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.95 or 0.01185843 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00036942 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

