Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $996,733.90 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 110,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The stock has a market cap of $608.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,326,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

