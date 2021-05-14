Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $996,733.90 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NSSC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 110,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The stock has a market cap of $608.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
