Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 8,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 147,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.70. Natera has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.