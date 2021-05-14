National Bank Financial Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.
POW has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.86.
Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.52. 1,444,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,044. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.00 and a 12-month high of C$37.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.11.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
