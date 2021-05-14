National Bank Financial Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.86.

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.52. 1,444,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,044. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.00 and a 12-month high of C$37.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

