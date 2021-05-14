National Bank Financial Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.48. 281,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

