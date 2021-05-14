National Bank Financial Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.
SIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.
Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.48. 281,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38.
In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
