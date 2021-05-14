National Bank Financial Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to $17.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

UNIEF remained flat at $$11.21 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

