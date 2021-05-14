National Bank Financial Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

TSE:INE opened at C$18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.59 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -81.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

