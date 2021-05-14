National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.10.

TSE:BYD opened at C$218.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$220.98. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.84.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

