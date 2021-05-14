National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $219.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $201.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Canadian Tire stock traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $174.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.73.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

