National Bank Financial Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$17.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

TSE:UNS traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$14.66. The company had a trading volume of 206,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,629. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.15. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$14.95.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

