National Bank Financial Lowers Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$9.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 825,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.83.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

