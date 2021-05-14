National Bank Financial Raises Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$15.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.28.

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.99. The company had a trading volume of 966,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.19. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

