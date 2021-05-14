National Bankshares Boosts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$46.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.38.

Shares of KBL traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$44.41. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.17 million and a P/E ratio of 124.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.22. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$24.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

