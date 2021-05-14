National Bankshares Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$15.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARX. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.46.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.02. 1,664,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.36 and a 52-week high of C$9.42.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

