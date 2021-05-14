National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,793. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.