National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,518 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.62% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.69 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.97.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.45 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

