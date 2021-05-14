National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336.43 ($4.40).

Shares of National Express Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 291.80 ($3.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.13. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

