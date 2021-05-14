National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,024.58 ($13.39).

Several research analysts recently commented on NG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get National Grid alerts:

LON NG opened at GBX 924 ($12.07) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 895.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 888.15. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £32.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.