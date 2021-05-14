NativeCoin (N8V) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $52.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00074546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00326538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031103 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

