NativeCoin (N8V) Tops One Day Volume of $8.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 28% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $8.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00332732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,170 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

