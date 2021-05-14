Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

NGS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.23.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.