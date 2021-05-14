Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.
NGS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.23.
About Natural Gas Services Group
