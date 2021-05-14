Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.03

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.03 and traded as high as $18.52. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 13,767 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $227.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

