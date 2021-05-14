Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung Sells 10,108 Shares

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natus Medical alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37.

NTUS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 212,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $970.54 million, a P/E ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 28.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.