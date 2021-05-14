Navcoin Price Down 24.2% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $39.67 million and $1.32 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006198 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00055194 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,700,443 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

