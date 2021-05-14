Naveen Gavini Sells 8,742 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97.

Shares of PINS traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,693,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761,597. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

