Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Up 14% This Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.54 or 0.01166712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00115758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

