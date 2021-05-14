NCC Group (LON:NCC) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 318 ($4.15) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 264 ($3.45). Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 294.50 ($3.85). 767,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,610. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.83. The company has a market cap of £827.49 million and a P/E ratio of 65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.