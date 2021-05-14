NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $309.21

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 309.21 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 303.11 ($3.96), with a volume of 136054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

NCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249.40 ($3.26).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £858.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.83.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.