Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess Sells 8,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 555,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,250,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

