Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 15%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) was up 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 493,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 576,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLC shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.92 million and a P/E ratio of 19.73.

In related news, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,800 shares in the company, valued at C$503,880. Also, Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens sold 42,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,400 shares of company stock worth $228,760.

Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

