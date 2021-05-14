Neo One Day Volume Hits $1.16 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Neo has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $99.64 or 0.00200244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $7.03 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00099741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.76 or 0.00596404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00241981 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

