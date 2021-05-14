Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

