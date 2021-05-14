Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s previous close.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.75. 108,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,512. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.74. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$21.68.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

