NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Down 5.1%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.90. 2,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 147,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

