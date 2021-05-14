NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Down 5.1%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.90. 2,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 147,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
