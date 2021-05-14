Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $697.09 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $697.09 million and approximately $51.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,488.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.05 or 0.08114779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.57 or 0.02603683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00651710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00218941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00811622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.64 or 0.00670728 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.00621540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006735 BTC.

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,085,654,348 coins and its circulating supply is 26,309,784,076 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

