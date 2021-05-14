NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NTAP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

