Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $30.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $35.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $486.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

