Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.