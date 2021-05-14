Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,162.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,138 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,314. The company has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

