New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $11.51 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

