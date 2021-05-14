New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NYSE NEWR traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,576. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

