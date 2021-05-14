New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $58.00 at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,576. New Relic has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 32.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 277,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

