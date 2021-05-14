New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $52.81. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. New Relic shares last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 2,078 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

