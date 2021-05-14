Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $276,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,213.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $70.75. 6,485,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

