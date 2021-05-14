Newscrypto Reaches One Day Volume of $13.98 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $265.98 million and $13.98 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00093294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.42 or 0.00591069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00240157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004740 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.84 or 0.01164291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.02 or 0.01206249 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,343 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,695 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

