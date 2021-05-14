Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 1,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

NEWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 85.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

