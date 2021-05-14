Newton Coin Project (NCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $53,169.83 and $81.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

