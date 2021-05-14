Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Nexo has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $11.18 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00007632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00091640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01208439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00069005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00113714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00064213 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.